Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.87, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

