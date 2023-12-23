Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.00.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE ATH opened at C$4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4767981 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.