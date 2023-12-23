AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

