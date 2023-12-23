Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.