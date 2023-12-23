Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RCUS
Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
NYSE RCUS opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.