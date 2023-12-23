Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

