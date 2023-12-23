ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 18.1 %

ANSS opened at $357.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $363.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.