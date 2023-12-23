Analyzing UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) & Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Free Report) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eagle Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UltraTech Cement and Eagle Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00 Eagle Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earnings & Valuation

Eagle Materials has a consensus target price of $195.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Eagle Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than UltraTech Cement.

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Eagle Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23 Eagle Materials $2.21 billion 3.22 $461.54 million $13.65 14.90

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than UltraTech Cement. UltraTech Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A Eagle Materials 22.17% 40.45% 17.46%

Dividends

UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Materials pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats UltraTech Cement on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, ready mix concrete, white cement, and white cement-based products; and ready-mix concrete. The company provides Tile Adhesive polymer under TILEFIXO, FLEX, HIFLEX; Seal & Dry water proofing products for kitchen balconies, chajjas, slope roofs, bathrooms, canal linings, swimming pools, and water tanks; Power Grout, an industrial grout for machine foundation, precast elements, and safety vaults; Readi Plast and Super Stucco, a plastering agent for internal and external walls; as well as liquid system for mortar and concrete modifier, repair mortars and concrete under the name of Basekrete and Microkrete. In addition, the company offers bed jointing material for AAC block, Fly Ash Bricks, and concrete blocks, and light weight block for masonry construction, and flooring screeds. Further, the company offers construction products for home builders; and value-added services that include technical advice during concreting, vaastu consultancy, various training programs, and other related services. The company exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It also manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; and mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

