Analyzing PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and MGM China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment -1.70% 8.67% 1.97% MGM China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PENN Entertainment and MGM China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 0 8 8 0 2.50 MGM China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $33.35, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than MGM China.

This table compares PENN Entertainment and MGM China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.40 billion 0.59 $222.10 million ($1.14) -22.01 MGM China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.78

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of MGM China shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats MGM China on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino. The company's portfolio also includes MyChoice, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

