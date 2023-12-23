Analyzing Notable Labs (NTBL) & Its Peers

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) is one of 977 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Notable Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Notable Labs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Notable Labs $8,000.00 -$32.30 million -0.62 Notable Labs Competitors $2.23 billion $228.79 million -2.30

Notable Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Notable Labs. Notable Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notable Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Notable Labs Competitors 5345 17011 41756 818 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Notable Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Notable Labs presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.39%. Given Notable Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Notable Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notable Labs N/A -39.30% -30.39% Notable Labs Competitors -1,997.15% -270.25% -31.99%

Risk and Volatility

Notable Labs has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Notable Labs’ peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Notable Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Notable Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Notable Labs beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Notable Labs Company Profile

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), pediatric leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndromes indications; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for AML. Notable Labs, Ltd. is headquartered in Foster City, California.

