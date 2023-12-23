Analyzing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 14.41% -116.28% 7.27% JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.86 $52.20 million $3.14 17.25 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Centrus Energy and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Centrus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

(Get Free Report)

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials. In addition, the company offers research, project, development, and engineering consulting services; drilling services; and procurement and transportation services, as well as monitors radiation level and environment conditions. Further, it is involved in the investment and administration of financial services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Nur-Sultan, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.