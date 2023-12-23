Analysts Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $24.17

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

