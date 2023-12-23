Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $21.80

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

