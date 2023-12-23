Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $18.09

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

