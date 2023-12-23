Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $33.40

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of nCino

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in nCino by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in nCino by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. nCino’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.