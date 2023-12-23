Analysts Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $43.38

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after buying an additional 895,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

