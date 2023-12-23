Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $33.30

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,630,290 shares of company stock worth $217,801,636. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 776.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

