Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $83.60

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DAR opened at $49.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.