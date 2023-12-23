Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $77.07

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.