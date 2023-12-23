Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

