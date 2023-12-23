Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,883 shares of company stock worth $3,431,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

