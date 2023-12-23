American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

AXP opened at $185.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $186.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

