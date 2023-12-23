Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,093 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

