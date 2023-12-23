AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$27.41 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$28.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1390205 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 147,090 shares worth $4,021,062. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

