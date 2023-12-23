Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.