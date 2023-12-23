Akumin (AKUMQ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Akumin to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.13 Akumin Competitors $1.01 billion -$110.59 million -124.42

Akumin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 271 1085 1921 17 2.51

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akumin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Akumin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,859.25% -384.91% -38.80%

Summary

Akumin peers beat Akumin on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

