AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

