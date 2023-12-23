AFS Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.53 and a 200-day moving average of $445.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

