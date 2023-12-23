AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 157 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

