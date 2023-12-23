AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 285 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $471.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

