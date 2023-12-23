AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $445,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

