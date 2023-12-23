Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.48.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.15. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.014944 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

