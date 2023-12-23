Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.48.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.014944 EPS for the current year.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
