Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $357.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

