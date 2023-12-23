Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,226.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,296 ($29.04).
ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,543 ($32.16) to GBX 2,961 ($37.45) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.94) to GBX 2,280 ($28.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Insider Activity
Admiral Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,685 ($33.96) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,811 ($35.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,601.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,382.47. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.