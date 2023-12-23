Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,226.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,296 ($29.04).

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,543 ($32.16) to GBX 2,961 ($37.45) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.94) to GBX 2,280 ($28.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,378 ($30.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,947.48 ($4,992.39). Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,685 ($33.96) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,811 ($35.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,601.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,382.47. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

