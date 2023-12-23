Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

