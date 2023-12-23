4,485 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,713,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

