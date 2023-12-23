3,974 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

