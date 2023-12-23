2,414 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

