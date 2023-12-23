237 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $348.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.07. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

