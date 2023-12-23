1,949 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $121.84 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.