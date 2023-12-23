15 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Booking by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Booking by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3,001.94. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,918.72 and a 12-month high of $3,564.46.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush lowered their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

