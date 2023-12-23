101,899 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

