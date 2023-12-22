Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.
In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,907 shares of company stock worth $31,709,816 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ZS stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $224.95.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
