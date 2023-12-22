Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 831 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

