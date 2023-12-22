Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ZTS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.12. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

