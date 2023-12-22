Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.47.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

