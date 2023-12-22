Zacks Research Weighs in on Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

