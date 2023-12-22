Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $21.10. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $80.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $91.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $24.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $94.40 EPS.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,480.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,386.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.