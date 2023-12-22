Zacks Research Comments on Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
SU stock opened at C$42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.