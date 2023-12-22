Zacks Research Comments on Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at C$42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.