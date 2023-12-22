Zacks Research Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex stock opened at C$63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$48.74 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.66.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

